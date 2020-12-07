The analysts of Piper Sandler has increased the FY2020 estimates of the EPS earnings of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) on 3rd December. R. Repetto, the analyst, has increased their predictions from $6.09 EPS to $6.13 for 2020.

Sandler has projected a $1.54 EPS for FY2020 Q4 and an EPS of $1.52 for FY2021 Q3. The company reported an EPS of $1.53 EPS that surpassed Zacks’ estimates of over $0.08. Their quarterly revenue was $715 million that surpassed the $691.07M estimate and increased by 13.1% on an annualized basis. The equity return was 17.15% with a total margin being 17.41%.

NDAQ opened on Monday in the stock market at $125.30 and a market cap of $20.55 billion. The current, quick, and debt-to-equity ratios are 1.16, 1.16, and 0.59, respectively. Their lowest in 52 weeks is $71.66 and the highest is $139.50. The average price for a 50-day move was $127.19 and 200-day was $125.14.

NDAQ Stock Transactions

Keefe, Bruyette&Woods increased the price target to $143.50 while Loop Capital raised it to $143 and both gave a rating of ‘outperform’. Deutsche Bank raised it to $168 and gave a ‘buy’ rating. Rosenblatt Securities promoted it to $134 with a rating of ‘neutral’. BidaskClub increased it to a ‘hold’ rating.

Bryan Smith, EVP, sold about 1,000 NDAQ shares worth $130,000 on 1st December at $130 EPS. Insiders own 0.60% of the entire stock.

Seeyond owns stock worth $510,000 while Bollard Group owns 24,137 shares worth $2,962,000. Rockefeller Management owns a total of 557 shares worth $67,000 and Stratos LTD. owns a total of 9,612 shares worth $1,179,000. Private Co. owns 7,419 shares valued at $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds possess 72.59% of NDAQ stock.