NCM Moscow Electric Mountain Bike 624Wh 48V/13AH

NCM Moscow 624Wh 48v/13ah

In a nutshell – This bike is awesome! We’ve kept everything people love trail and gravel bikes and added street smarts, tech, and a little attitude to make the perfect do-it-all bike. The Moscow continues to be a performance and value home-run, but most of all, this is a performance packed cycling machine at an unbeatable value.

The Suntour XCT suspension fork is sure to help smooth out your ride with preload adjustments so you can dial it in for optimal performance on those steep climbs. But we didn’t stop there because with plush travel comes great stopping power. The Moscow was also given a shiny set Tektro mechanical brakes to make sure you can stop quickly and smoothly. The Huge advantage to mechanical vs hydraulic is that you can adjust these on the go and there’s no need to bleed them, or make your wallet bleed when it comes to servicing them.

The 21 speed Shimano drivetrain will give you plenty of range to tackle steep hills and build up speed in flat runs while shifting smoothly. Your shifting system is pretty much bomb proof.

But wait, there’s more. We put even more juice into your battery pack for a total of 624wh and we’ve upgraded the display so you have more options, features, and information at the tip of your fingers.

The Moscow is a burly high performer that is sure to satisfy commuters, weekend warriors, enthusiasts, and even the hard-core trail blazers.

Founded in 2014, NCM Bikes have quickly become one of the largest Pedelec (Pedal Electric Cycle) and e-bike brands in Europe with the goals of expanding across multinational markets. NCM is the perfect brand to embark on your Pedelec experience, whether you are an avid cyclist or a newcomer.

We are committed to providing you with a wide range of high-quality e-bike options and innovative technology. We believe life’s better on two wheels and we want to bring you an overall great riding experience that will undoubtedly set us aside from the competition.

Our goal is to promote a fun and active lifestyle by offering the best possible value on new and innovative technology that will place cycling within everyone’s reach. If you’d like to connect with the road and feel that breeze on your face, join the NCM community and ride with us.

Cockpit & Ergonomics



We wanted to make sure that your ride is comfortable and that your bike is as functional as it can be, this is why we paid extra attention to the positioning, componentry, and ergonomics. These are some of the parts you will find when you jump on a Moscow.

– Ergonomic lock-on Velo grips

– Promax 90mm MA-471 Aluminum stem

– Promax Riser Mountain Handlebars

– Das-Kit L7BLCD Advanced LCD display

– Das-Kit T6 3.7 mph throttle control

– Shimano Altus Rapid Fire shifter (3×7)

– Tektro Mechanical 4 finger brake levers

– Bonus: a bike bell to let people know you’re coming

Fork, Wheelset, & Brakes



The Moscow ain’t no joke – This bike has been outfitted with rubber and wheels that will take you places where dreams are born and roadies are simply too afraid to climb. Add a 100mm of travel our fork offers and you are unstoppable.

– SR Suntour XCT 100mm of plush travel. Preload adjustment to customize the travel based

on weight and riding preference.

– Tektro MD-M280 forged aluminum brakes calipers with ceramic compound brake pads

– Burly yet fun Schwalbe Smart Sam allrounder tires. A sporty and fun touring tire that crushes hardpac and other mixed terrains while floating over pavement for city rides.

– Das-Kit 500w rear disc motor hub laced on to a durable 27.5” or 29” double wall rim. Motor hub only on the rear, let’s not get greedy now.

– Front quick release (QR) skewers for ease of transport or if you get a flat (it

happens).

Das-Kit System



Our Das-Kit system is not only fun to say, it’s also fun to operate. The Das-Kit is dialed in and offers exceptional range, user friendly controls, and unbeatable reliability.

– The Das-Kit L7 high contrast advanced LCD display is complete and easy to read.

– The Das-Kit monster motor hub delivers 55Nm of full torque with 500w power and 48v

voltage.

– The Das-Kit T6 throttle control was designed to go right at thumb reach to make

sure your hands are always on the bars.

– Moving on from the brain to the heart of the system, our 624wh DeHawk 48v 13AH Lithium-

Ion battery packs some serious juice so you can reach an average distance range of 25-50+

miles per charge – depending how lazy you’re feeling that day.

– The Dehawk battery is also easily removable so you can charge it anywhere or store it

safely.

– The DeHawk battery pack also has a built-in 5V USB port to charge your mobile devices

Quality Inspection and Final Adjustment



When you are happy, we are happy.

In order to ensure your peace of mind and adhere to our high-quality standards, our bicycles are subjected to a functional test at the factory level.

To make things easier for you, our bikes are only delivered pre-assembled and after following a few simple steps it should take you less than 30 minutes to assemble the bike. Tools required included.

We highly recommend a fine adjustment and inspection by a third party, support your local bike shop and have them inspect and give your new whip a good tune-up Any costs incurred for this cannot be covered by us.

Lastly, and before riding, please check that all screws are properly torqued for strength and integrity. Carry out a fine adjustment of the gears and brakes. Check the tire pressure (flats are fun…said no one ever), and ALWAYS wear protective gear.

Depending on the bicycle model, the final assembly and inspection of the components should take between 40 and 90 minutes.

NCM Moscow 48V 13Ah Details



Isn’t it purdy?

We did our homework and picked the best and most reliable components to make sure our bike is reliable, smooth, and easy to use.

Weight: 55lbs

Type: E-Mountain bike

Wheel size: 27.5” / 29”

Load capacity: Max. 275lbs

Maximum Assisted speed: 20mph

Battery for days

Motor: Das-Kit X15 Drive motor 48V 500W

Charger: 48V 2A

Battery: DEHAWK I5-4813H,48V 13AH, 624WH, with USB port

Average range: 25-50+ depending on assistance level selected

Display: LCD Das-Kit L7 display with many functions, 4mph walk assist

Plush Ride

Frame: Alu. 6061

Fork: Suntour, XCT

Brake Lever: Tektro, with brake sensor on the right side

Brakes: F/R: Mechanical Tektro Disc Brakes

Crank: Shimano, Altus M311

Bike parts

Shimano Altus RD 7 speed Rear derailleur

Shimano Altus triple front derailleur

Shimano Altus 3×7 Rapid Fire shifters

Shimano Acera triple crankset

High-quality 7 speed freewheel and 7 speed Chain

Our own NCM design Saddle

Promax Alu.MA-471 30.9mm seatpost

Wellgo B087 Flat pedals

A Sturdy Frame: The 100% aluminium alloy frame and fork keep weight down while ensuring durability

Powerful Performance: Our custom 500W Das-Kit X15 rear-drive motor delivers exceptional in-class torque with a unique feature to increase power on steep inclines.

Display & Battery: A proprietary Das-Kit L7B display shows multiple indicators simultaneously and allows the user to set the power output of the battery and motor with 6 levels of pedal-assist. The high capacity DeHawk removable 48V Lithium-Ion battery allows for up to 75 miles of power-assisted travel. An integrated USB port lets you charge your smart devices on the go.

Smooth Riding: Shimano shifters, cranks, and derailleurs make up a smooth and versatile 21-speed system, while Tektro disc brakes ensure your safety with an added brake sensor (in the left lever) to turn off the motor. High quality Velo ergonomic grips stay comfortable on even the longest and toughest rides.