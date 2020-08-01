NCElec Mini GPS Tracker for Vehicles Car Motorcycle Kids Dog Pet Locator Tracking Device (GF-07)



Note

▲SIM card must be inserted before charging.

▲Please make sure there has 2G networks in your area before purchase,or the GPS tracking can not work

Function Description

●Record: Dial 555 alarm call, start recording.

●Voice monitoring: call 666.

●GPS tracking: send 777 alarm phone, mobile phone to receive geographic location and map links.

●Location track: Send a 102 alarm call.

●Delete memory card content: send 445 alarm call.

●Reboot the phone: call the 999 alarm phone, and start success in 1 minutes.

●Reset phone: call 444.

Specifications

Material: plastic

Size (approximate): 35 x 20 x 14mm

Talk time: 150 to 180 minutes.

Standby time: 12 days

Working hours: 3-5 days.

Expansion card: Mini TF Card

Network: GSM/GPRS

GSM band: 850/900 / 1800 / 1900 MHz

GMS positioning time: 25 seconds.

Power input: AC 110-220V 50 / 60Hz

Power output: DC5V 300~500 Ma

Battery capacity: 3.7V 400 mAh Li ion Battery

Working voltage: 3.4 ~ 4.2V DC

Storage temperature: 40 to 85 degrees Celsius

Operating temperature: 20 to 55 degrees Celsius.

【Real-time and Accurate Positioning】 Using Google maps to positioning with small error. Send text message 777 to GPS tracker, you will get the accurate location information

【Clear Voice Recording】Send text message 555 to GPS locator, it will reply a message “Snd” and start recording with clear sound. You can hear the sound around the car GPS tracker by dialing the SIM card number. No lights, no noise, you can monitor what happens around the tracker secretly ( The SIM card NOT included)

【Long Battery Life】The mini GPS tracker has a built-in 400 mAh lithium-ion battery,can last about 3days

【Magnetic GPS Tracker】There are two powerful magnets inside, which are easily attached without additional installation. Perfect tracking of vehicles,cars, motorcycle,kids,teenagers, spouses, old people,dog,car etc pet or wallet assets.