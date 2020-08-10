NCAA football: Power 5 conferences moving toward canceling fall sports

High- level conference meetings are being prepared for today throughout the college football landscape with the anticipated resolution of holding off fall sports up until 2021, several sources have actually informed Sports Illustrated

“It’s gotten to a critical stage,” one conference commissioner informed Sports Illustrated Sunday, after a teleconference in between the heads of the Power 5conferences “I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.”

Dominoes began falling in earnest Saturday when theMid-American Conference postponed fall sports The Big Ten followed with a statement that it was pausing its scheduled progression to full-pads football practices. A well-placed source informed SI Saturday, “I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences.”

Even that schedule may be sped up. Sources informed SI on Sunday that the Big Ten is moving toward a choice to cancel the 2020 fall season, while engaging other Power 5 conferences on a consistent choice to be revealed later on today.

Group of 5 league agents all at once were giving to align their own timelines, a source stated.

Both the Pac-12 and Big 12 have calls with league presidents on Tuesday night that may provide the very first scheduled chance for Power 5 leagues to officially vote on post ponement. But other calls might be arranged previously.

A Big Ten presidents contact us to talk about the season was prepared …