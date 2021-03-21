NCAA alternative: Overtime to shake up college basketball with $100K salaries for teen athletes
Overtime Sports Co-Founder, President and CEO Zack Weiner joins Yahoo Finance Zack Guzman and Aikiko Fujita to discuss the company’s new pro basketball league that will offer six figure salaries to young players looking towards the NBA.

