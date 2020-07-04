NC trooper injured after being hit by vehicle on Charlotte interstate

The investigation shut down down the highway in both directions.

NC Highway Patrol said the trooper was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle, WCNC-TV reported.

On Friday night, in the same vicinity, I-485 was the scene of a horrific four-vehicle crash that killed five people, in line with the station.

A box truck swerved into oncoming traffic after being clipped by a vehicle being driven in a reckless manner, the station reported.

The accident caused the driver of the box truck to lose get a grip on, cut throughout the median and barbwire in to the opposite lanes, where it collided with two other vehicles, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

The occupants of those two vehicles were all killed, the station reported.

The drive of the box truck and three others were treated for injuries.

.