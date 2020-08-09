NC earthquake: 5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, could be felt across parts of central North Carolina

By
Jasyson
-

SPARTA, N.C. (WTVD)– A 5.1 magnitude earthquake focused near Sparta, North Carolina could be felt across parts of the state Sunday early morning.

According to the USGS, a 5.1 earthquake took place simply after 8 a.m. 3 km southeast of Sparta, North Carolina.

For referral, Sparta is 145 miles west-northwest of Raleigh.

In reaction, Sparta Mayor Wes Brinegar has actually provided a state of emergency situation to get state and federal assistance for structural damages. Emergency supervisors and workers are examining damage in AlleghanyCounty For referral, 11,00 individuals live in Allegheny County, 1,700 live in Sparta.

