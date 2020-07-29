NBPA executive director says NBA may operate from a bubble for 2020-21 season

NBA’S ADAM SILVER REVEALS ASSISTANCE FOR PLAYERS KNEELING DURING NATIONAL ANTHEM, BREAKING LONG-STANDING GUIDELINE

“If tomorrow appears like today, I do not understand how we state we can do it in a different way,” Robertstold ESPN “If tomorrow appears like today, and today all of us acknowledge– and this is not Michele talking, this is the league, together with the PA and our particular professionals stating, ‘This is the method to do it’– then that’s going to need to be the method to do it.”

As of Tuesday, the NBA has actually gone 3 weeks without a favorable test inside the bubble.

Major League Baseball, on the other hand, is not running from a bubble, and not even one week into the season, groups are currently beginning to feel the results of the coronavirus. The Miami Marlins had 17 members of their group test favorable, which resulted in video games being held off.

“I’m not in the Trump camp in believing it’s all going to go away in two weeks, but I’m praying, praying that there will be a different set of circumstances that will allow us to play in a different way,” Roberts stated to ESPN. “But due to the fact that I do not understand, all I understand is what I understand now. So it may be that, if the bubble is the method to play, then that is most likely gon na be the method we play next season, if things stay as they are.

“I hope not. Because I’d like to think that people can live with their families. But I can only comment on what I know, and what I know is right now.”