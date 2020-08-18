NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer steps down after revealing affair and secret settlement

NBCUniversal Vice Chairman Ron Meyer stepped down from the home entertainment business after revealing that he made a secret settlement with a lady with whom he had an affair and got extortion risks.

In a declaration, Meyer stated he informed his household and the business that he “made a settlement, under threat, with a woman outside the company who had made false accusations against me.”

“Admittedly, this is a woman I had a very brief and consensual affair with many years ago,” stated Meyer, 75.

Meyer stated “other parties” found out of the settlement and attempted to obtain him into paying them cash “or else they intended to falsely implicate NBCUniversal, which had nothing to do with this matter, and to publish false allegations about me.”

In a declaration, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell stated that Meyer had “acted in a manner which we believe is not consistent with our company policies or values.”

Based on those actions, “we have mutually concluded that Ron should leave the company, effective immediately.”

Meyer, as soon as called “Hollywood’s Mr. Nice Guy,” had actually worked for 25 years at the home entertainment business, which is now a department ofComcast Corp He was president of Universal Studios from 1995 till he was promoted in 2013 to be NBCUniversal’s vice chairman, supplying …

