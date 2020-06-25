NBC’s Andrea Mitchell And Dem. Lawmaker Are Nearly Attacked In Anti-Cop ‘Autonomous Zone’

While visiting the “Black House Autonomous Zone” in D.C. this week, MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell and Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) have been charged by a person sporting only a pink bra, underwear, and knee socks.

Ironically, the primary assertion after the incident occurred was one of many two girls reportedly saying, “Where are the police when you need them?”

The man appeared to make contact with Holmes Norton, 83, earlier than a person who was recognized by Fox News as somebody inside their safety element grabbed the person and pulled him away. You can watch the video of the incident beneath:

While standing within the “Black House Autonomous Zone” NBC reporter @mitchellreports was virtually simply attacked. Her first response was to ask the place the police have been. pic.twitter.com/eWRI0cop8z — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 23, 2020

Washington, D.C. protestors had tried this week to create a police-free zone close to the White House, much like Seattle’s CHAZ/CHOP that took over six blocks. The D.C. protestors have to date been unsuccessful in doing so.

Fox News studies that instantly after the incident, an individual – some have claimed it was Mitchell, whereas others say it was Norton, – asks, “Where are the police when you need them?” Mitchell is then seen pointing a number of blocks away and saying there are “a million” cops over there.

Remember, Mitchell and Holmes Norton have been within the radically anti-police autonomous zone when this occurred. They have been actually standing on a avenue portray that learn ‘defund the police’ when this went down.

On social media, critics jabbed at Holmes Norton, a liberal politician who has been essential of the police, in addition to Mitchell, who can be extensively considered as liberal.

“Someone should remind her that her party wants to abolish the police and give her the name of a good social worker,” Trump marketing campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson wrote on Twitter.

She says, “Where’s the police when you need them?” Someone ought to remind her that her get together desires to abolish the police and provides her the identify of an excellent social employee. https://t.co/Q8AfzFZ5Hu — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) June 23, 2020

These media jackals and Democratic politicians will trash the police day after day and demand “gun control” whereas they stroll round totally protected, typically with armed guards and fortress-like properties. What a privilege it apparently is to be among the many ruling class.

This piece was written by Amy Johnston on June 25, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

