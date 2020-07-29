NBC reporter corrects Chris Hayes after host labels NYPD arrest a ‘kidnapping’

“NYC is taking after Portland,” Ihooq composed, keeping in mind the federal representatives that were just recently released by the Trump administration.

The video had actually collected countless views.

The NYPD dealt with the viral video on its authorities Twitter “news” account.

“In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles,” the NYPD stated. “When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects.”

The “All In” host was obviously uninformed of that understanding when he shared the video to his 2.1 million fans.

“This is…kidnapping,” Hayes composed.

Hayes’ description of the event was fixed by among his coworkers, NBC News reporter Tom Winter.

“It could also be undercover detectives from a warrant squad making an arrest with probable cause for someone wanted for 5 specific crimes wearing visible weapons and vests in a car immediately surrounded by uniformed police officers with NYPD written on the back,” Winter informed Hayes.

Others overdid the MSNBC host for sharing the video to his big Twitter following.

“No, it’s called a legitimate arrest and it’s incredibly irresponsible for you to use your large platform to suggest otherwise without knowing any of the relevant facts. You should delete and apologize,” conservative author A.G. Hamilton responded.

“I think it is dumb to have the Feds involved…but stop with the false claptrap that this is illegal…it is not. It is a proper arrest, with the help of the NYPD,” National Review factor Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted.

“26K retweets for a claim the police debunked on the record,” National Republican Senate Commitee senior advisor Matt Whitlock composed.

MSNBC did not right away react to Fox News’ ask for remark.