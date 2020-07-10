NBC doctor who claimed he caught the virus on a plane through his eyeball says he NEVER had it 

A tv doctor who believed he caught coronavirus through his eyes on a plane, and was left fighting for his life in the hospital, has tested negative for COVID-19, he confirmed.

Dr Joseph Fair, an infectious illness expert who spent his life studying deadly viruses, including Ebola, documented his struggle on social media and on NBC, where he works as a contributor.

The 42-year-old said he was severely sickened by something, but it had not been COVID-19.

His infection ‘remains an undiagnosed mystery’, he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

‘I had myriad COVID symptoms, was hospitalized in a COVID ward & treated for COVID-related co-morbidities, despite testing negative by nasal swab,’ he said.

‘I was severely ill for just two weeks, 4 days of it in critical condition, resulting in pneumonia, diffuse lung injury & 18lbs of weight loss.’

He said he would now have a second antibody test to verify the results, and use other specialists to find out the source of his infection.

His doctor has ordered another antibody test from a different manufacturer to verify the negative result.

Fair will also talk with a pulmonologist again along with a tropical medicine doctor, since he has spent time in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘My path forward is a 2nd AB test, & follow-up with a pulmonologist & tropical medicine specialist in an effort to diagnose what made me so ill,’ he said.

Fair believes he contracted a disease on a plane to New Orleans on April 24.

He said he took all possible precautions – wearing a mask and gloves, wiping down the area surround him – but passengers were ‘packed in like sardines’.

‘Instinctively I probably needs to have gotten off the flight when I saw that,’ he told NBC’s Today.

He figured he caught a virus through his eyes.

‘Obviously it is possible to still have it through your eyes,’ he said.

CORONAVIRUS INFECTION THROUGH THE EYES Scientists have claimed the coronavirus can enter the human anatomy through the eyes after finding they contain a protein utilized by the disease to bind to cells. A team was led by Lingli Zhou of the Department of Ophthalmology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore analysed ten human post-mortem eyes from people who failed to die of COVID-19 for the expression of ACE2 (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2). They found the eyes produce ACE-2, making them a target for the virus. Scientists have claimed the coronavirus can enter the human anatomy through the eyes after finding they contain a protein utilized by the disease to bind to cells. Pictured: Healthcare worker in Ukraine Scientists found ACE-2 was expressed in the cornea (A and B, magnified in C) and the limbus (E, magnified in F), which is the border between the cornea and the white of the eye ACE-2 is understood to be the entry point for the virus. Its spiky surface binds to the receptors and, from there, infects the cell and replicates. The coronavirus – scientifically called SARS-CoV-2 – latches onto ACE-2 receptors, referred to as the ‘gateway’ into cells inside human anatomy. These receptors are observed in the respiratory tract and the lungs, which is where the virus first infiltrates cells, and also other organs. ACE-2 receptors have a shape which matches the outside the coronavirus, effectively providing it with a doorway into the bloodstream, boffins say It’s suggested that some body with more ACE-2 receptors could be more prone to a large viral load – first infectious dose of a virus – entering their bloodstream. The team also looked for TMPRSS2, an enzyme that helps viral entry following binding of the viral spike protein to ACE2. ACE2 and TMPRSS2 must both show up in the same cell for the virus to effectively replicate. Dr Zhou noted that viral particles are available in tears that ‘could bring about transmission to other individuals’. It means if droplets from an infected person’s sneeze or cough were to land on the surface of the eye, the virus could begin infiltrating cells there. It may explain why 30% of patients have suffered conjunctivitis – an inflammation of the eye that causes it to become red and infected.

‘You know, that’s one of the three known routes to getting this disease that we do not pay a lot of awareness of. We often focus on the nose and mouth because that’s the most typical route.

‘Droplets landing on your eyes are only as infectious and of course I wasn’t wearing goggles on the flight.’

Fair is certain he caught something on the plane because he went directly home but developed symptoms 3 to 4 days later, which is typical for the infections.

He said it felt like a moderately severe flu for the first week but after four days he realized he had developed ‘kind of a walking pneumonia’ – a secondary infection as a results of the virus.

Fair said that the pneumonia progressively got worse over a day or two.

A week after he first experienced symptoms he was only in a position to breathe about a quarter of the air he was attempting to take in, he said.

Fair said when he arrived at hospital he made a decision to have a high amount of oxygen over being intubated, which was a last resort.

Fair was tested four times for the coronavirus all through his stay static in hospital, and every time it came back negative.

The doctor, who typically ran up to 10 miles each day before he got sick, urged young adults to be cautious and used himself for example of some body physically healthier who could possibly be severely affected.

‘I was a very healthier person,’ he said.

‘I can run. I exercise five to six days a week.

‘And if it will take me down it can take anyone down.

‘That does not mean to state it’s going to kill you. But it just really – you don’t wish to have it. That’s all I could tell you.

‘And you never want to spread it onto anyone that has at any point at a high-risk.’