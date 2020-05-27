NBA’s Stephen Jackson Mourns George Floyd’s Death In Emotional Vid, ‘My Twin’



“My boy was doing what he was supposed to be doing and ya’ll go and kill my brother, man.”

Stephen Jackson spent Tuesday emotionally reflecting on his time with George Floyd — a person the previous NBA star says he known as “twin” — and he is now demanding justice for the 46-year-old after officers appeared to have killed him Monday.

Jackson says he spent his childhood in the identical Houston, Texas circles as Floyd … and claims the 2 have been so shut, he had simply despatched the man garments days earlier than his demise this week.

“Floyd was my brother,” Jackson stated. “We called each other twins, bruh. Everybody knows me and Floyd called each other twins. My brother was only out there in Minnesota, he was trying to change his life.”

42-year-old Jackson says he is now on his strategy to Minnesota … and he is promising to assist discover justice for George after a cop pinned him down with a knee to the neck and would not let go.

“I can’t let this ride, dawg,” Jackson stated. “Ya’ll not going to be mad until it hits ya’ll front door. Bullsh*t.”

As we beforehand reported, Floyd died in Minneapolis, Minn. after officers responded to a name a couple of forgery in progress on Monday.

During the cease, officers held down George for a number of minutes … regardless of the person telling cops he couldn’t breathe.