NBA’s Nate Robinson Serious About Boxing Jake Paul, ‘Let’s Get It Done!’



Play video articles

Exclusive TMZSports.com

Move over KSI and Dillon Danis, there is a brand new boxing competition for Jake Paul — ex-NBAer Nate Robinson… who informs TMZ Sports he is DEAD SERIOUS about wanting to resist the online superstar.

It sounds arbitrary like hell, but let us explain how we got here.

Nate informs us he has been after Jake’s current antics VERY closely recently… and he is sick of hearing Paul calling out feeble opponents just like a “bully.”

So, Nate — who has been training like mad from the ring — gets an ideal answer… by providing to showcase his abilities in a game against the 2-0 fighter!!



Play video articles





“I want all the smoke,” Nate informs us. “I’m a top tier athlete!”

“I’m putting my everything on the line for (Jake). Let’s get it done. It’s that simple.”

Nate states it’d be the best achievement of Paul’s profession when the YouTuber came out together with all the W… but clarifies he is eyeing some all-time greats to keep that from occurring.

“If I get trained with somebody like a (Mike) Tyson, (Floyd) Mayweather, (Terence) Crawford, (Vasyl) Lomachenko, if I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance.”

Of class, Jake currently has two wins under his belt… with wins Deji and AnEsonGib… however Robinson’s convinced he will hand him his initial L.

Nate even has a concept for Paul… saying he is prepared to quit talking and begin fighting.

“Listen, I’m not gonna be talking and yapping, bro. Jake, just sign the papers and let’s get it poppin’! I’mma let you do all the talking and I’ll do all the training and then I’mma let my hands do the talking.”