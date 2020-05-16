NBA’s Kyle Kuzma Gets Handsy with Model Winnie Harlow, Quarantine Romance!

Nothing like a world pandemic to deliver two folks collectively, proper?!

Just ask L.A. Lakers star Kyle Kuzma … noticed holding arms with supermodel Winnie Harlow — and we have got the pics!

The two have been gettin’ couple-y throughout a masked stroll by L.A. on Friday — and sources affirm that they’re the truth is a pair!

We’re informed the 2 first met on the Harper’s Bazaar social gathering throughout NY Fashion Week again in Sept. and clearly there was a spark. They’ve been formally courting for a couple of month they usually’re quarantining collectively!

Awesome, proper!?

24-year-old Kuzma is a rising star within the NBA who’s sure to signal a fats ass contract as soon as he performs out his rookie deal.

25-year-old Harlow is a drive within the modeling world after busting on to the scene in 2014 as a contestant on “America’s Next Top Model.”

Both Kuzma and Harlow have expertise courting tremendous well-known folks.

Harlow has been linked to superstars like Lewis Hamilton and Wiz Khalifa.

Kuzma was noticed with Vanessa Hudgens in January, however we’re informed issues by no means bought romantic they usually’re simply mates.

Kuz was additionally tied to mannequin Katya Elise Henry in 2019 … and was additionally on a yacht with Kendall Jenner in July 2019, however unclear if that was only a good friend factor or one thing extra.