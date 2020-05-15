NBA’s Kevin Love on Team Workouts, ‘Everybody’s In Masks and Gloves’

Breaking News

Cleveland Cavs star Kevin Love is again to work — coaching on the staff facility in Ohio — but it surely sounds tremendous bizarre!

“Our facility has been actually odd as a result of now we have to do 1 man to a basket and now we have four principal baskets at our facility, and all people is in masks and gloves,” Love instructed Yahoo Sports.

“It’s really odd to have a rebounder in a mask, in these latex gloves, throwing passes and throwing you a ball. You almost have to put that out of your mind and act like it’s not even there.”

“The players are the only people not shooting with the gloves on.”

Don’t get it twisted, salute to the Cavs for imposing strict COVID-19 security measures … but it surely appears like a wierd scene, to say the least.

Love additionally says everybody within the group is consistently disinfecting, washing their palms and social distancing.

31-year-old Love is clearly glad to be again to work — “I think it’s needed” — and says he is one of many gamers REALLY hoping for the NBA season to renew in 2020.

“I can’t imagine what it’s going to be like getting back and playing with no fans or fans kind of scattered out through the arena. It’s going to be really, really odd to see how sports slowly start to roll themselves out, but I think it’s needed.”