NBA’s Damian Lillard Says ‘F*** You’ To Racists In Song Honoring George Floyd

“As a brother with a good heart, I say ‘f*** you’ if you racist or white staying quiet, you disabling the changes.”

NBA superstar Damian Lillard — AKA Dame DOLLA — is sending a solid message about police brutality and the recent peaceful protests around the world … dropping a spoken word track titled “Blacklist,” honoring George Floyd.

Here are some notable lyrics …

“We in a pandemic, thought getting out I’d be more joyed, then I watched a cop knee to the neck kill George Floyd”

“As a rich black man living in this country, it’s hard being comfy when the hate your people get is coming from the ones amongst me”

“Used to call us ‘monkeys’ and ‘slaves’ and we overcame. Still our work is just beginning, protests look like parades.”

“The kind of sh*t we experience, how we felt when the country turned on Kaepernick after he knelted.”

Lillard also calls out President Donald Trump for saying, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” … calling POTUS a “clown” and a “trust fund baby.”

Lillard has personally taken the streets of Portland to protest the recent deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery … vowing to bring change to the nation.