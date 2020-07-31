NBA’s Adam Silver supports players kneeling during national anthem, won’t enforce league rule on standing

CHARLES BARKLEY: ‘IF INDIVIDUALS DON’T KNEEL, THEY’RE NOT An ENEMY’

“I respect our teams’ unified act of peaceful protest for social justice and under these unique circumstances will not enforce our long-standing rule requiring standing during the playing of our national anthem,” Silver stated.

Silver stated in an interview on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday he wasn’t sure what players were going to do when the league opened once again, however that he would appreciate it.

While NBA players in this generation have a history of speaking up on social justice problems, no gamer has actually taken a knee during the anthem. The NBA has a rule, which goes back to 1981, needing players to represent the anthem, according to NBC Sports

In 2017, ESPN reported the NBA sent out a memo to groups advising them “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach or trainer does not stand for the anthem” which groups “do not have the discretion to waive” and the league can just discipline players who breach the required.

“This could include a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season,” the memo supposedly stated.

Silver likewise added at the time: “On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.”

More than 2 years later on, the social environment has actually definitely altered.

The police-involved death of George Floyd appeared to alter leagues’ positions on supporting social justice efforts. So much so, the league permitted players to select a pre-approved message to use on the back of their jersey for the rebooted season.