NBA’s Adam Silver expresses support for players kneeling during national anthem, breaking long-standing rule

NBA’S 2020 PANDEMIC-SHORTENED SEASON: WHATEVER YOU REQUIRED TO KNOW

“I respect peaceful protest. I’m not sure what our players will do when they come out tomorrow night and we’ll of course address it at the time, but I also understand these are highly unusual times,” Silver stated.

New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz players were speaking about a strategy to kneel around the Black Lives Matter expression painted on the court during the national anthem prior to their video game Thursday, ESPN reported, pointing out sources. The 2 groups supposedly wished to do something in unison and the coaches are anticipated to sign up with the players.

While NBA players in this generation have a history of speaking up on social justice concerns, no gamer has actually taken a knee during the anthem. The NBA has a rule, which goes back to 1981, needing players to stand for the anthem, according to NBC Sports.

NUGGETS’ MICHAEL PORTER JR: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC BEING UTILIZED FOR ‘BIGGER PROGRAM,’ ‘POPULATION CONTROL’

In 2017, ESPN reported the NBA sent out a memo to groups advising them “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach or trainer does not stand for the anthem” which groups “do not have the discretion to waive” and the league can just discipline players who breach the required.

“This could include a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season,” the memo supposedly stated.

Silver likewise added at the time: “On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.”

More than 2 years later on, the social environment has actually definitely altered.

CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The police-involved death of George Floyd appeared to alter leagues’ positions on supporting social justice efforts. So much so, the league enabled players to select a pre-approved message to endure the back of their jersey for the rebooted season.