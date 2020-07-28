NBA’s Adam Silver ‘cautiously optimistic’ about season’s restart, expects live games will be bigger challenge

NBA RESTART LIKELY TO OFFER TELEVISION AUDIENCE NEW SIGHTS, SOUNDS

“From my standpoint, it’s going very well, and I’m cautiously optimistic that we’re on the right track,” Silver informed the paper. “But I also recognize what we’re doing has not been done before, and the competition is just beginning. The real test will come when players are commingling, playing basketball without masks and without physical distancing.”

Silver likewise acknowledged the obstacles gamers deal with being involved Orlando, Fla., far from their households and the consistent danger of potentially contracting the infection for months at a time. Several gamers have actually currently needed to quarantine for breaking procedure guidelines while others were allowed to leave because over household factors.

“It requires significant sacrifice from our players,” Silver informed The New York Times.

So far, the NBA bubble appears to be working.

Last week, the NBA exposed that out of the 346 gamers who evaluated for coronavirus no returned favorable tests.

The league is anticipated to tip-off Thursday.