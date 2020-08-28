NBA will resume season Saturday

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with in reverse cap, strolls along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 25, with another armed civilian. Adam Rogan/The Journal Times/ AP

The suspect in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, fatal shooting will remain in Lake County, Illinois, for a month and a hearing on the status of his extradition has actually been set forSept 25, according to the Illinois judge administering over matters of his extradition.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, did not appear at his video extradition hearing, which lasted just a couple of minutes.

Rittenhouse is not waiving extradition procedures, according to a court designated lawyer inIllinois

The public protector stated the hold-up would enable Rittenhouse to consult with a personal lawyer and for that lawyer to submit a look with the court.

Rittenhouse deals with several charges for the shooting occurrence throughout a night of discontent in Kenosha previously today that left 2 individuals dead and a 3rd individual seriously hurt, authorities have actually stated.

Correction: A previous variation of this post stated Rittenhouse would be extradited onSept 25. His hearing will be onSept 25.