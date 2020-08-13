NBA will allow players to have families and guests visit bubble

In a Wednesday memo to groups, the NBA stated “player’s families and longtime close personal friends” were qualified as guests in the NBAbubble

.

The league will leave out organisation partners, casual associates and “any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions (e.g., known by the player only through social media or an intermediary).”

Each group will get up to 17 visitor spaces. Players can host no greater than 4 guests, although some exceptions are produced those with kids.