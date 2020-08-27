NBA teams technically face penalties for failing to show up for games, former executive notes

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first string Wednesday to reveal they would not play their championship game versus the Orlando Magic in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.

While the Magic didn’t accept the Bucks’ surrender, a former NBA executive kept in mind that teams who “fail to appear” are subjected to penalties under the league’s operations handbook.

LEBRON BACKS GOODYEAR AMID TRUMP BOYCOTT FLAP: ‘SO PROUD TO CALL THEM FAMILY’

Bobby Marks, a former vice president and assistant basic supervisor for the Brooklyn Nets, tweeted that teams might surrender their video game and face up to a $5 million fine for “failure to appear.” Marks composed that he didn’t believe the Bucks would be punished for their strike.

“Like everything this year, we are dealing with situations that have never happened before,” Marks included.

The NBA revealed that 2 other championship game were held off.

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled,” the league …