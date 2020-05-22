NBA Star Russell Westbrook Feeds L.A. Healthcare Workers

Exclusive

NBA Superstar Russell Westbrook did his half to verify a few of LA’s bravest have been effectively fed — however he did not simply serve up an average-Joe kinda meal — he hit a Hollywood hotspot.

Westbrook shocked healthcare employees at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital Thursday night time with Italian dinners from The Nice Guy. We’re advised Russ and his buddy Milo Frank handed out 50 sealed containers of Spaghetti Bolognese — and in true L.A. model — there have been even gluten-free and vegan choices.

Westbrook performs for the Houston Rockets, however is a local to So. Cal so MLK Jr. Hospital makes loads of sense. The meals have been because of Postmates and The h.wooden Group as effectively.



As for the dinner choice, The Nice Guy performs host to a few of Hollywood’s greatest stars from The Kardashians and Jenners to Justin Bieber, Drake and even Westbrook’s former teammate Kevin Durant.



