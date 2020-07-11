NBA star Rajon Rondo compares his Walt Disney resort room to a ‘Motel 6’

Los Angeles Lakers star Rajon Rondo was less then impressed with his hotel accommodations the NBA quarantine ‘bubble’ in Florida and compared his room to a Motel 6.

Rondo, 34, was one of countless players who traveled to Orlando before a 22-team league tournament scheduled for July 30th. The league will resume it’s temporarily shuttered season three months ago because of coronavirus pandemic.

Players are increasingly being housed in three Walt Disney World resorts throughout the city, but Rondo called his room at the Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort, where in fact the highest seeds are placed, a ‘Motel 6.’

Los Angeles Lakers player Rojan Rondo (pictured) compared his Walt Disney resort room to a ‘Motel 6’ after arriving in Orlando, Florida, this week

The veteran NBA player, who raked in more than $100million throughout his 14-year career, shared a photo of the room on Instagram and featured the middle finger emoji.

‘Motel 6 hun,’ he wrote on Thursday. He tagged the official NBA account to further explain his displeasure.

It is one of many faults of the NBA ‘bubble’ players have described, including underwhelming food and fears of coronavirus.

Rondo is lodging at Walt Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort (pictured) in Orlando for the resumed NBA season after it was shortly halted due to the pandemic

Motel 6 responded to Rondo’s photo with a variation of their famous tagline ‘We’ll always leave the light on for him’

Motel 6, founded in 1986 by William Becker and Paul Greene, is a chain of budget motels that has a lot more than 1,400 locations throughout the United States and Canada.

It became well-known through radio ad campaigns where Tom Bodett, a National Public Radio commentator, would make use of the tagline ‘We’ll leave the light on for you.’

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t receive a public response from the league, but a spokesperson for Motel 6 chimed in.

‘We’ll always leave the light on for him,’ Motel 6’s official Twitter account responded.

Rondo (pictured) was drafted into the NBA in 2006 and has amassed more than $100million over the span of his 14-year career

Several NBA fans on social networking also weighed in, speculating that Rondo’s never actually been to motel chain and his room looked nice.

‘Yo Rajon Rondo this room is nicer than your jumpshot. What are you currently complaining about,’ one man wrote on Twitter.

Journalist Rodger Sherman wrote: ‘As someone who has stayed in multiple Motel 6s I would like to clarify that does not, in fact, look like a Motel 6.’

One user shared a photo of a room that he said looked more like a Motel 6 room – and not the spacious one at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

NBA fans flocked to Twitter after Rondo’s photo and mocked him for dismissing the Walt Disnet resort room

NBA Buzz: ‘These guys have been rich for much too long. That’s a pretty top notch room!’

Journalist Rodger Sherman added that none of the Motel 6’s he is visited resembled the hotel room Rondo photographed

One user shared a photo of a motel room to show a room more akin to Motel 6 locations

‘Idk where that he goin but every Motel 6 I been in appear to be this,’ the user wrote.

Some users argued that Rondo, who began his NBA career with the Phoenix Suns in 2006, was used to different luxuries.

‘These guys have already been rich for way too long,’ one user wrote. ‘That’s a pretty first class room!’

Rondo’s complaint about the Walt Disney World bubble accommodations kicked of a storm of other criticisms from a amount of other players.

J.R. Smith, 34, of the Los Angeles Lakers shared the latest critique on Friday when that he hopped on Instagram Live to moan about his food options.

Smith: ”I’m just saying bro. You want a Ferrari to run like a Ferrari because you covered it as a Ferrari, but you keep gassing it up with all this…Chrysler s***’

‘We’re professional athletes and all that, right? Smith asks his Instagram followers.

‘$50million…some of these guys are making a year! And you need us to eat this s***?’

Smith then pans the camera to show a pile of packaged food, including skittles, Doritos along with other snacks.

‘And then they’ll be over there crying that they can not stay healthy and their body’s breaking down and all this other s***…

‘I’m just saying bro. You want a Ferrari to run like a Ferrari since you paid for it as a Ferrari, however, you keep gassing it up with all of this…Chrysler s***.’

Smith ends the segment by saying ‘he’s just happy to be back’.

A photo of Smith from the exact same day shows him looking fed up while holding a microwavable Velveeta mac and cheese cup.

Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell were among other NBA stars to scrutinize the menu options during the quarantine period.

Meanwhile, players with the WNBA were forced to cope with bed bugs and worms on top of underwhelming food.

Meanwhile the WNBA players are facing worms, mouse traps and bed bugs at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Players are currently staying in the academy’s lodge

One photo showed a worm on the ground of a hotel room, while still another showed a mouse trap in the laundry room.

While in Orlando, player movement is heavily restricted at Disney, where players will soon be required to maintain social distancing and undergo regular testing while remaining take off from the others of society.

There is a 24-hour concierge service and teams have Disney chefs and cooks to available to create menus for teams, but all of that may possibly not be operational as of this time.

Like several other sports leagues, the NBA temporarily halted its regular 2020 season as cases nationwide significantly climbed and players began testing positive for the virus.

Florida has become one of the worst affected states in the country, recording another 11,433 new cases on Friday.

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort outside Orlando, where COVID-19 cases are spiking

233,000 Floridians have tested positive to the coronavirus since the outbreak began back March 4,008 state residents have died.

An internal FEMA memo leaked Thursday revealed that the ICU departments in 56 Florida hospitals are actually at capacity, with still another 35 a lot more than 90 per cent full.

Several players have expressed concerns about returning to play following the league unmasked in June that 16 players tested positive for the coronavirus after the initial screening for the season.

‘We can not sit on the sidelines indefinitely,’ NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a conference call with reporters on Friday. ‘We must adapt.

‘We believe it will be safer on our campus than off it. But this is simply not business as usual.’

The names of the players that have tested positive were not released, but a few players have announced they’re infected, such as for instance Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, although some, like Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, are reported to have contracted COVID.

Out of precaution, Embiid wore a full hazmat suit as her boarded a plane from Philadelphia to Orlando.

Embiid also donned a set of a latex gloves and a matching white breathing apparatus for the flight to Florida

The Cameroonian-born athlete told NBC Sports Tuesday: ‘Unfortunately, I’m maybe not a big fan of the idea. But… I’m going to do my job. I’m maybe not going to let the city down. I’m going to represent my city — that’s what I’ve always done — my family, my teammates. The mindset does not change.

‘It does not matter the truth that I dislike that idea and I still don’t think in it. I don’t think it’s going to be secure enough.’

Embiid told the network he has been social distancing since the 2019-2020 NBA season was suspended on March 11.

However, that he doesn’t trust that other stars in the NBA have been doing the same.

‘I know I’m going to do the right things, I know I don’t ever do such a thing, I only play video gaming, I’m always home — I do not do such a thing. But on the other hand, I do not trust those other guys to do the same. But, like I said, I’ve gotta do my job,’ that he stated

There a currently more than three million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and a death toll of 130,000