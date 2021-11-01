NBA star AL Harrington, Rapper Rick Ross, and Gorilla RX founders discuss the cannabis business

NBA Legend & Viola Co-Founder Al Harrington joins A Time For Change to discuss breaking ground in the booming cannabis industry, the benefits of marijuana, and empowering the Black community to gain ownership in the marijuana business.

Yahoo Finance’s ‘A Time for Change’ welcomes mother-daughter duo Kika Keith and Kika Howze to talk about their company, Gorilla Rx, the only Black-female-owned cannabis dispensary in Los Angeles. The entrepreneurs discuss the beginnings of Gorilla Rx, the effects of the war on drugs, and the steps the cannabis industry needs to take to help diversify ownership.

Rapper, entrepreneur, and author Rick Ross discusses why he is investing in the cannabis business.