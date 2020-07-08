NBA season resumes on Sky Sports with 16 straight days of action | NBA News

By
Jasyson
-

The NBA returns to your screens on Sky Sports this month since the 2019-20 season resumes at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on July 30.

Opening night will dsicover the Utah Jazz simply take on rookie star Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans at 11pm, before Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers come up against LeBron James and the Avery Bradley-less Los Angeles Lakers from 2am on Friday, July 31.

Later that day Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead out Eastern Conference leaders the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics.

August 2 will then stage the first NBA Sunday because the league’s five-month hiatus since the Portland Trail Blazers meet up with the Celtics from 8:30pm. On these Sunday Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face the reigning champions Toronto Raptors from 7pm.

The structure will see 22 of the NBA’s 30 teams play eight seeding games to determine a 16-team playoff field, which will follow the traditional post-season format and crown a champion no later than October 13.

Here’s a run-down of the first games:

The NBA restart schedule

DateAwayHomeTime (UK)
July 30Utah JazzNew Orleans Pelicans11:30pm
July 31Los Angeles ClippersLos Angeles Lakers2am
July 31Orlando MagicBrooklyn Nets7:30pm
July 31Boston CelticsMilwaukee Bucks11:30pm
August 1Houston RocketsDallas Mavericks2am
August 1Miami HeatDenver Nuggets6pm
August 1New Orleans PelicansLos Angeles Clippers11pm
August 2Portland Trail BlazersBoston Celtics8:30pm
August 3Milwaukee BucksHouston Rockets1:30am
August 3Toronto RaptorsMiami Heat6:30pm
August 3Memphis GrizzliesNew Orleans Pelicans11:30pm
August 4Brooklyn NetsMilwaukee Bucks6:30pm
August 5Houston RocketsPortland Trail Blazers2am
August 5Memphis GrizzliesUtah Jazz7pm
August 5Oklahoma City ThunderLos Angeles Lakers11:30pm
August 6New Orleans PelicansSacramento Kings6:30pm
August 6Miami HeatMilwaukee Bucks9pm
August 7Los Angeles LakersHouston Rockets2am
August 7Utah JazzSan Antonio Spurs6pm
August 7Sacramento KingsBrooklyn Nets10pm
August 8Boston CelticsToronto Raptors2am
August 8Boston CelticsPortland Trail Blazers6pm
August 8Utah JazzDenver Nuggets8:30pm
August 8Los Angeles LakersIndiana Pacers11pm
August 9Milwaukee BucksDallas Mavericks1:30am
August 9Memphis GrizzliesToronto Raptors7pm
August 9Philadelphia 76ersPortland Trail Blazers11:30pm
August 10Dallas MavericksUtah Jazz8pm
August 11Denver NuggetsLos Angeles Lakers2am
August 11Houston RocketsSan Antonio Spurs7pm
August 11Boston CelticsMemphis Grizzlies11:30pm
August 12Indiana PacersHouston Rockets9pm
August 13Los Angeles ClippersDenver Nuggets2am
August 13Sacramento KingsLos Angeles LakersTBD
August 13Milwaukee BucksMemphis GrizzliesTBD
August 14Philadelphia 76ersHouston RocketsTBD
August 14Denver NuggetsToronto RaptorsTBD

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here



Source link

Post Views: 27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR