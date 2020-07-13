NBA rules out fashion statements in Orlando bubble – reports | NBA News

Add players’ famed fashion statements when entering the arena to the set of things excluded from the NBA bubble.

According to an ESPN report on Sunday night, players will be needed to “be in uniform and warm-ups when they arrive” to the arena for their games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando in Florida.

Despite the fact that player entrances in to the arena and down the tunnel in to the locker room have become popular pseudo-red carpet shows in the NBA, with some players utilizing the opportunity to sport a variety of fashion styles, the NBA is telling players to get dressed in their full uniforms in their hotel rooms.

From there, per ESPN, photographers will soon be waiting as players reach the primary game court at HP Field House. The players will go to the floor for pregame stretching and shooting.

According to ESPN, one factor behind the decision is that the team locker rooms at the arena do not have showers. Changing in close quarters without showering would be in conflict with the league’s desire to prioritise sanitation and social distancing, per the report.

The league will have players leave the arena 40 minutes following the completion of these game and head back with their hotel.

Image:

PJ Tucker protects the paint as Terry Rozier battles to the basket



Rockets guard PJ Tucker, among the players most well-known for his attire and his sneaker game, laughed when told of the master plan.

“That is crazy,” said Tucker, according to the report. “I believe takes away [from] originally what getting dressed was about. It was not even concerning the tunnel walk, it was more about getting dressed up and going to work.

“To me, it’s like a mindset, getting dressed and getting ready to go to my game. It puts me in the mindset that I’m ready to work and helps me find my focus.”

“Getting dressed at the hotel now will feel like an AAU tournament,” that he added. “It’s AAU Nationals, it’s the Nike Super Showcase and one of these [tournaments] that individuals used to play in back in the day. I’m not feeling it. It just does not feel NBA to me, nonetheless it is what it is.”



















1:18



Take a look at the NBA campus in Orlando ahead of the season restart



The report said that numerous players anticipate employing their sneakers and customised masks to make their fashion statements.

The NBA plans to resume its season with a Pelicans-Jazz and Clippers-Lakers doubleheader on July 30 as 22 teams will be in Orlando to first play for postseason seeding after which compete in the 16-team playoffs.

