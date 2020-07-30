Moments ago just before tip off, the players, coaches and game officials all took a knee.

The players also wore black “Black Lives Matter” shirts both throughout warm-ups and the National Anthem.

Some contained messages like, “Equality,” “I am a man,” “Ally,” and, “Say her name,” sending a clear message meant for the social justice movement.

The NBA isn’t the first league to restart their season with players kneeling meant for the movement. The WNBA, when the league began its season the other day, dedicated the season to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name campaign. Outside of basketball, many MLB players also took a knee as their season resumed earlier this month. All of the demonstrations come amidst unrest in the US over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and mirror that of Colin Kaepernick during the 2016-17 NFL season. The deaths have caused ongoing protests throughout the country , and led to calls for racial equality, social justice and police reform in the US, among other demands. The NBA came back after a 20-week hiatus in a so-called bubble, in Orlando, Florida. The league shut down on March 11 when — just moments before the Utah Jazz were to defend myself against the Thunder in Oklahoma City — it absolutely was learned that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for Covid-19. On Thursday night when play resumed it was fitting, then, that Gobert scored the first basket in a layup.

