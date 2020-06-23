NBA restart: Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip resumption of season | NBA News

Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans will skip the Disney-based resumption of the NBA season, making him the first known example of a healthy, eligible player sitting out.

Bertans can be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and is expected to command a big contract as one of the league’s top three-point shooters.

Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard told The Associated Press on Monday that Bertans had informed the team of his decision. The Wizards are permitted to sign an alternative player for Bertans as soon as Tuesday, and Sheppard said the club will consider it closely.

Bertans’ intend to miss the remaining games was initially reported by ESPN.

In his first season with Washington after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs as part of a three-team deal in July 2019, the 6ft 10in, 225lb forward from Latvia was averaging 3.7 made three-pointers per game, tied for fourth in the NBA when play was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak. He was shooting 42.4 % from beyond the arc.

Image:

Bertans attacks the basket for Washington against Detroit



His 200 total threes in 2019-20 rank seventh in the NBA and, in just 54 games, put him 23 triples shy of tying Bradley Beal’s Wizards franchise record for three-pointers produced in a season. The 27-year-old was averaging 15.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists as a reserve for Washington once the season was halted in March.

The league intends to resume its season in late July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games apiece in a bubble set up at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida, before the playoffs begin there in mid-August.

Bertans is in the second season of a $14.5m, two-year contract he signed when that he was with the Spurs, and predicated on his $7m salary this season he’d be forfeiting around $600,000 in gross salary for the eight games that he positively would be missing. If the Wizards were to reach the playoffs, the sum total lost salary could rise to as much as approximately $900,000, depending on just how many games Washington play.

Bertans could be classified being an excused player, which means that he forfeits salary but isn’t subject to any disciplinary action from the league for choosing to not play.



NBA Heatcheck





Wednesday 24th June 8:00pm



The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and the NBA have been around in agreement for a while that any player who not feel safe being part of the restart would not need certainly to participate.

The Wizards are 24-40 and in ninth invest the Eastern Conference. That puts them five games behind the Orlando Magic, who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the East. But the NBA’s format for the restart of the season gives Washington even more playoff hope because they only will have to shave one game off that gap to reach a play-in series that will determine the No 8 seed in the East.

Image:

Trevor Ariza for action for the Portland Trail Blazers



Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza reportedly will opt out of the NBA’s restart in order to make himself available for a one-month visitation window along with his 12-year-old son.

According to ESPN, Ariza and his son’s mother get excited about a “custody case”, and the one-month visitation period fell during the 22-team NBA restart, which is set to begin on July 30.

Ariza, who has started all 21 games with the Trail Blazers after his trade from the Sacramento Kings on January 21, will overlook at least $1m in salary by skipping the end of the regular season. He could miss out on around $1.8m depending on how long Portland advance in the playoffs.

At 29-37, the Trail Blazers are three-and-a-half games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference. Ninth-place teams that finish within four games of the No 8 spot inside their conference will be eligible for a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot.

Ariza, who will turn 35 on June 30, is his 16th NBA season and contains averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds since joining the Trail Blazers this season. In 1,064 career games (731 starts), he’s averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, then-New Orleans Hornets, Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns, Kings and Blazers.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here