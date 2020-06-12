With some players reportedly concerned about the space of their stay in the league’s Orlando-area ‘bubble’, the NBA plans to have the great majority of teams done for the season relatively quickly.

ESPN reported on Thursday that 14 of the 22 teams headed to Walt Disney World Resort for the restarted season will be expunged from contention with 53 days of their arrival. Just four of the 22 teams reportedly it’s still playing after 67 days.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) have been hashing out details of the return-to-play plan in the wake of the NBA's hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. The season was halted on March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

















On Wednesday, ESPN reported that the NBA and the union were discussing whether to allow players to voluntarily skip the season’s resumption without any consequences. A conference call that featured up to 50 players reportedly saw some of the participants express concern concerning the Disney World protocols.

Among the major sticking points could be the fact that visitors won’t be permitted in the ‘bubble’ before the end of the first round of the playoffs, nearly seven weeks after players arrive at Disney World, in line with the report.

Players who leave the facility reportedly would be at the mercy of a 10-day quarantine upon their get back.

Players are tentatively scheduled to reach at Disney World from July 9-11.



















ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday that the league has become aiming for a July 30 return date, one day sooner than originally announced. No reason behind the change was provided.

Eight teams that have been far in the standings will not resume their seasons. The other 22 teams will each play eight regular-season games, and one or two play-in games could be held the past postseason berth in each conference if the eighth- and ninth-place teams find yourself within four games of each other.

The standard playoff format would then be followed, with four rounds of best-of-seven series. The NBA Finals are due to start with September 30, according to ESPN. Game 7, if necessary, could be played as late as October 12.

Revised roster rules have now been agreed to by the NBA and NBPA, according to ESPN. Free agents from the United States could be signed as replacements for absent players, but international players who weren’t in the NBA this year can’t be added.

Regular-season rosters reportedly will be risen up to as many as 17 players, with several on two-way contracts governing play in the NBA and the developmental G League.

Playoff rosters could be pared to 15 players, with two inactive players for each game, per the ESPN report.

