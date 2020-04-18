NBA quiz: Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls | NBA News

How a lot have you learnt about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-98 season, a turbulent marketing campaign that purchased them their sixth NBA championship of the 1990s?

Jordan’s ultimate season in Chicago introduced down the curtain on the Bulls’ dynasty, a spectacular run of success that yielded two title ‘three-peats’ – NBA title triumphs in 1991, 1992 and 1993 then, after Jordan returned from his two-year baseball journey, additional championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The story of the Bulls’ 1997-98 season shall be advised in a 10-part documentary sequence, ‘The Last Dance’, that premieres on April 20.

Sky subscribers with Netflix accounts can view the sequence through their Sky Q field.

Sky subscribers who wouldn’t have a Netflix account can improve to the Sky Ultimate TV package deal that features entry to Netflix.

To whet your urge for food for ‘The Last Dance’, play our quiz and see how a lot you possibly can recall about the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.

Want to watch even more of the NBA but don’t have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena pack, click here.