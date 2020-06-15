NBA quiz: How much do you know about the New York Knicks? | NBA News

How much do you know about the New York Knicks? Step up and play our quiz.

Despite their oft-lampooned lack of success over the past 2 full decades, the New York Knicks remain among the NBA’s best-supported teams, thanks to their history, a high profile fanbase light emitting diode by Spike Lee and the prestige of their home arena, Madison Square Garden.

Since reaching the NBA Finals in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season, the Knicks have discovered success tricky to find. With just one single playoff series win with their name since 2001 and a current postseason drought that stretches back once again to 2013, a slew of coaches have tried and failed to turn the team’s fortunes around.

Image:

Ewing grabs a rebound for the New York Knicks



Things were not always this bleak at MSG. Back in the 1990s, Pat Riley’s Knicks teams came closer than most to dethroning Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls while the team’s glory years under Hall of Fame coach Red Holzman delivered two NBA championships in the 1970s.

