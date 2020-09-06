NBA Playoffs: Jamal Murray scores 27 points as Denver Nuggets tie series against Los Angeles Clippers | NBA News

Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final on Saturday.

Game leaders Denver Nuggets Points: Jamal Murray – 27

Assists: Jamal Murray – 6

Rebounds: Nikola Jokic – 18 Los Angeles Clippers Points: Paul George – 22

Assists: Kawhi Leonard – 8

Rebounds: JaMychal Green – 11 Series connected 1-1

Paul Millsap and Gary Harris included 13 points each for the Nuggets, who evened the series at a video game each,Michael Porter Jr likewise cracking in 11 points and 7 rebounds.

Paul George had 22 points and 8 rebounds and Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 9 boards forLos Angeles Kawhi Leonard on the other hand had a peaceful night with 13 points on 4 of 17 shooting, his most affordable output of the playoffs. Lou Williams likewise scored 13, while JaMychal Green contributed 10 points and 11 boards for the Clippers.

Image:

Nikola Jokic drives to the basket



After tracking by double digits for much of the contest, Los Angeles closed within 91-86 after a three-pointer by George with 8:36 left. However, a basket by Jokic, successive three-pointers by Harris and 2 nasty shots by …