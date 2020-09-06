NBA Playoffs: Jamal Murray scores 27 points as Denver Nuggets tie series against Los Angeles Clippers | NBA News

Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of their Western Conference semi-final on Saturday.
Game leaders
Denver Nuggets
- Points: Jamal Murray – 27
- Assists: Jamal Murray – 6
- Rebounds: Nikola Jokic – 18
Los Angeles Clippers
- Points: Paul George – 22
- Assists: Kawhi Leonard – 8
- Rebounds: JaMychal Green – 11
Series connected 1-1
Paul Millsap and Gary Harris included 13 points each for the Nuggets, who evened the series at a video game each,Michael Porter Jr likewise cracking in 11 points and 7 rebounds.
Paul George had 22 points and 8 rebounds and Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 9 boards forLos Angeles Kawhi Leonard on the other hand had a peaceful night with 13 points on 4 of 17 shooting, his most affordable output of the playoffs. Lou Williams likewise scored 13, while JaMychal Green contributed 10 points and 11 boards for the Clippers.
After tracking by double digits for much of the contest, Los Angeles closed within 91-86 after a three-pointer by George with 8:36 left. However, a basket by Jokic, successive three-pointers by Harris and 2 nasty shots by …