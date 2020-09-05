NBA Playoffs: Houston Rockets keep LA Lakers at bay to take opening game | NBA News

James Harden scored 36 points, and the Houston Rockets surprised the Los Angeles Lakers in a 112-97 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference semi-final on Friday at the NBA bubble near Orlando.

Game leaders Houston Rockets Points: James Harden – 36

Assists: Russell Westbrook – 6

Rebounds: Russell Westbrook – 9 Los Angeles Lakers Points: Anthony Davis – 25

Assists: LeBron James – 7

Rebounds: Anthony Davis – 14 Rockets/Lakers lead series 1-0

Harden converted 12-of-20 shots from the floor, including 3-of-6 three-pointers. Russell Westbrook contributed 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists, and Eric Gordon had 23 points for the Rockets.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points and 14 rebounds, while LeBron James had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Alex Caruso added 14 points, and Danny Green chipped in 10 for Los Angeles.

Image:

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 25 points but they were always playing catch-up



Image:

Rajon Rondo made his return from injury for the Lakes



Lakers guard Rajon Rondo, who underwent surgery on a broken thumb in July, made his playoff debut. Rondo finished with eight points…