NBA playoffs: First-round series-by-series guide | NBA News

The NBA playoffs start on August 17 with 8 best-of-seven preliminary series, much of which appear particular to continue the drama and enjoyment that has actually characterised play in the NBA bubble up until now.

Read our series-by-series guide then make your own forecasts with the NBA’s Playoff Bracket Challenge.

NBA first-round championship game survive on Sky Sports Gm 1: Nets @ Raptors|Monday 9pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 1: Thunder @ Rockets|Tuesday 11:30 pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 2: Jazz @ Nuggets|Wednesday 9pm|Sky Sports Mix

Gm 2: Trail Blazers @ Lakers|Friday 2am|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 3: Clippers @ Mavericks|Saturday 2am|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 3: Heat @ Pacers|Saturday 8:30 pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 4: Celtics @ 76ers|Sunday 6pm|Sky Sports Arena

Gm 4: Lakers @ Trail Blazers|Tuesday 2am|Sky Sports Arena

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs Orlando Magic (8 )

Image:

Giannis Antetokounmpo knocks house a dunk en path to 36 points versus Boston



Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks (56-17) have the very best record in the NBA for the 2nd successive season and get in the preliminary versus a challenger …