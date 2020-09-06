NBA playoffs: Celtics can’t kick buzzer-beater hangover in Game 4 loss

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla.–Three ideas on Toronto’s series-tying 100-93 Game 4 win over Boston on Saturday …

The Raptors have life

Early in the seeding video games, I had a discussion with Raptors authorities. Kawhi Leonard is gone, the main informed me. But part of him is still here. Among the lots of things Leonard gave Toronto was psychological durability, a capability to get rid of losses and proceed to the next game. It’s how the Raptors removed a 2-0 hole versus Milwaukee last season. And it’s how Toronto has actually evened its 2nd round series with Boston in this one.

Make no error: This one wasn’t quite. Toronto shot 39.5% from the flooring (to Boston’s 44%); the Raps were noticeably much better from three-point variety (38.6%) while the Celtics were downright awful (20%) with Jaylen Brown (2-11) the worst culprit.

In the consequences of Toronto’s buzzer-beating win over Boston in Game 3, I questioned how the Celtics would come out. Not well, it ends up. Brown informed me the group never ever appeared to enter into a rhythm; Brad Stevens called his group “not crisp” and kept in mind that gamers appeared like they came down after each missed out on shot.

Toronto, on the other hand, was in control throughout. “First time all series that happened,” statedNick Nurse The Raptors liked the appearances they were receiving from beyond the three-point line in this series; on Saturday, they began to decrease. The defense, fantastic for the majority of the reboot, lockedin “We comprehend that it’s the very first to …