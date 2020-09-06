NBA playoffs 2020 – Clippers’ past bad habits should’ve been broken by now

Throughout the course of this long season, the LA Clippers were beloveds of sharp gamblers and league intelligentsia, even as a lot of fans and even a healthy portion of the Clippers’ peers in some cases questioned why.

They motivated hurt gamers to take lots of time to recuperate, harped on the viewpoint as a season- long mantra and load handled so strongly that at one point they got fined $50,000 by the NBA for breaking treatments in resting Kawhi Leonard.

All of these are thought about trustworthy strategies in this day and age, specifically for a group with delicate stars. But it likewise appeared like it had a regrettable negative effects: the Clippers’ bad practice of procrastination. They like to leave their finest play for later on.



They meandered typically throughout the season, sustaining the Los Angeles Lakers and their strong pursuit of theNo 1 seed.

In January, a fed up Montrezl Harrell accosted colleagues to get up and stated, “We’re not a great team.”

In February, it was Leonard, in an uncommon plume of feeling, upset by another despair when he commanded: “I mean, now. The time is now,” when asked when the Clippers would begin imitating their résumé.

All these months later on, it’s still occurring. This time in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals versus the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

This is not to remove from Denver’s 110- 101 win; the Nuggets made it and got 53 integrated points from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

But this video game was everything about the very first 12 minutes, …