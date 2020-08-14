NBA Playoff Schedule 2020: Dates, Matchups, Game Times and TV Coverage Info | Bleacher Report

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The NBA playoffs are set to start in 4 days, and 15 of the field’s 16 groups have actually been chosen.

The last area will go to either the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns, who will participate in a play-in competition to choose the 8th and last Western Conference seed. Memphis will play Portland if the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday or Phoenix if the Trail Blazers lose.

The victor of the play-in competition will take on versus four-time NBA MVP LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who own the Western Conference’sNo 1 seed.

Reigning NBA MVP (and most likely back-to-back MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks lead theEast They are one area ahead of the protecting NBA champ Toronto Raptors, who ended up with the 2nd seed regardless of losing leading scorer and ruling NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers in complimentary firm.

Speaking of Leonard’s Clips, they sit 2nd in the West and might establish a Los Angeles fight for the right to move onto the NBA Finals.

At this point, that’s away, nevertheless. A play-in competition and a number of postseason rounds should happen in advance.

Here’s a take a look at what we understand about the NBA playoff schedule so far, along with fast sneak peeks and chooses for the league’s leading group by win-loss record in the Bucks and the protecting champs in the Raps.

NBA Playoff Schedule Dates

Aug 15: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns or …