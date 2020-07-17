NBA Players Using ‘Snitch Hotline’ To Expose Rule Breakers In Walt Disney World Bubble!

NBA players in Orlando aren’t playing around with coronavirus precautions!

According to The Athletic, “multiple” calls have been placed to the hotline the league set up to anonymously report social-distancing violations at the athletes’ social bubble at the Walt Disney World resort. It’s currently housing 22 teams as they prepare to restart the season on July 31, where they aim to be completely isolated.

Reporter Shams Charania explained calls had been made to what has become known as the “snitch hotline,” already resulting in some results. He wrote:

“Some players have received warnings from violations, sources said, as league ensures social distancing and mask protocols on campus.”

The Ringer reported that, after teams arrived last week, players were immediately quarantined in their hotel rooms for 36 to 48 hours until they tested negative for coronavirus twice. While athletes are not allowed to visit each other’s hotel rooms inside the campus, they’re able to socialize under restrictions — and those who break the rules have been punished.

Per ESPN, players Richaun Holmes and Bruno Caboclo were placed in quarantine a second time after failing to follow social distancing rules. Holmes revealed in a statement that he broke quarantine rules to pick up a food delivery — something his mother playfully teased him for on Twitter.

She wrote:

“You only cross the line for your MOMA’s COOKING! AND I WAS NOT IN FLORIDA SIR!! Love you baby!”

LOLz!

LA Lakers center Dwight Howard was also reportedly “snitched on” for not wearing his mask on Wednesday, telling Heavy writer Brandon Robinson:

“Somebody told on me.”

While that may be true, Howard might have told on himself due to the fact that he’s been posting several videos of himself not wearing a mask while inside the bubble at Walt Disney World.

being back in orlando has dwight feeling nostalgic pic.twitter.com/eZ2U7Ksczx — NBA Bubble Life (@NBABubbleLife) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, several players have opted out of the NBA’s restart over coronavirus concerns, including Lakers player Avery Bradley and Rockets player Thabo Sefolosha, who made the decision to tap out after playing 41 games for the team this season. Brooklyn Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie, who decided to bow out of the season after testing positive for coronavirus, offered some advice to his contemporaries in Orlando earlier this week. He told Bleacher Report:

“To all my fellow NBA players, don’t call the snitch hotline. Don’t cross the line to get Postmates.”

Well, at least he got half of it right… What do U think about all this NBA bubble drama, Perezcious readers?

