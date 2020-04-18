NBA players to get 25 per cent pay cut due to coronavirus shutdown | Basketball News





Partial pay reductions of 25 per cent will start with the players’ twice-a-month fee due on May 15

The NBA has reached an settlement with the National Basketball Players Association to withhold 25 per cent of every participant’s wage from May 15 due to the shutdown of the game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal would supply a gradual discount in participant salaries in case the pandemic wipes out the remainder of the common season.

The cash can be reportedly positioned in escrow – a brief measure the place property are held by a 3rd get together – to be paid again to players if the entire remaining common season video games are performed.

If solely a part of the season may be performed, the quantity paid out could be on a professional rata foundation based mostly on the variety of video games accomplished.

Reports recommend the wage reductions will proceed by means of the primary two months of the 2020-21 NBA season.

The NBA has not held a sport since March 11 and it’s unclear when it’d return to motion. The league is ready to focus on subsequent steps earlier than May 1.

Plans into account embody a 25-day ‘up-ramp’ interval – together with 11 days of particular person work earlier than groups come collectively – earlier than video games would resume.

The NBA common season was scheduled to finish final Wednesday (April 15).