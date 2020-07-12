NBA players react to suspension of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski: ‘Free Woj’

ESPN SUSPENDS NBA REPORTER ADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI AFTER PROFANE EMAIL TO SEN. HAWLEY: REPORTS

Hawley wrote in the letter to Silver that the league’s “free expression appears to stop at the edge of your corporate sponsors’ sensibilities.”

Both Outkick and the New York Post initially reported that Wojnarowski was suspended without pay.

After news of Wojnarowski’s suspension broke on Saturday night, NBA players started tweeting out #FreeWoj on Twitter in support of the longtime basketball reporter.

Here was some of the reaction throughout the league:

Wojnarowski, ESPN’s most prominent reporter, breaks NBA news on Twitter, and his breaking news messages have now been dubbed “Woj Bombs.”

He apparently didn’t appreciate Hawley’s message.

“Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad,” Hawley tweeted having an apparent screenshot of the response.

Wojnarowski did not instantly respond when asked for comment but apologized right after on Twitter.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake. I am sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly,” that he wrote. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I am aware my actions were unacceptable and should maybe not reflect on any of them.”

