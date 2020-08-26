NBA players discuss boycott following Jacob Blake shooting

Blake went through surgical treatment Tuesday and his household states he is now disabled from the waist down. His shooting triggered across the country presentations, with protesters requiring cops reform.

Toronto Raptors point-guard Fred VanVleet verified ahead of the Raptors’ very first video game versus the Boston Celtics that its players “had a meeting this morning” where “a number of things have been discussed,” while Celtics guard Marcus Smart stated that a boycott is “something that’s in the back of our minds.”

And although VanVleet confessed he was at first “pretty excited” to make it to the next phase of the playoffs following the Raptors’ four-game sweep of the Brooklyn Nets, enjoying Blake’s shooting significantly altered feelings inside the bubble in Orlando.

“At some point, we’re the ones always with the microphones in our face,” the 26-year-old VanVleet stated in an interview. “We’re the ones constantly who need to make a stand.

“We’re the very first ones and the obligation falls on us to make a modification to stop being oppressed. Are we going to hold everyone liable or we’re simply going to put the spotlight on Black individuals who are Black professional athletes or performers and state: ‘What are you doing, what are you adding to the neighborhood, what are you putting on the line?’ “And then us, too, we have actually got to take obligation as …

