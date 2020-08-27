NBA players decide to resume the playoffs, according to multiple outlets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Wojnarowski also reports Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed. ESPN reports the season is expected to resume by the weekend or as early as Friday.

CNN has reached out to the league and the players union for confirmation and comment.

The decision comes after a historic day for professional sports in the US, with athletes banding together to stand against racial injustice and refusing to play in games across the country following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called for action against racial injustice. “Change doesn’t happen with just talk!!” he wrote on Twitter. “It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That’s why your vote is @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter.” Three NBA playoff games were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to take the floor against the Orlando Magic as players took a stand with their Bucks counterparts. Three WNBA, five Major League Soccer and three Major League Baseball games were also postponed. And following the postponement of its opening series against the Portland Trail Blazers, players from the Los Angeles Lakers — as well as its city counterparts the Los Angeles Clippers — voted to boycott the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Shams Charania, who is with both The…

Read The Full Article