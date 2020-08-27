NBA players decide to resume the playoffs, according to multiple outlets.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.
Wojnarowski also reports Thursday’s three playoff games will be postponed. ESPN reports the season is expected to resume by the weekend or as early as Friday.
CNN has reached out to the league and the players union for confirmation and comment.
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called for action against racial injustice.
“Change doesn’t happen with just talk!!” he wrote on Twitter. “It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! For my @IPROMISESchool kids, kids and communities across the country, it’s on US to make a difference. Together. That’s why your vote is @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter.”
And following the postponement of its opening series against the Portland Trail Blazers, players from the Los Angeles Lakers — as well as its city counterparts the Los Angeles Clippers — voted to boycott the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season, according to Shams Charania, who is with both The…