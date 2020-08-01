NBA: Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaac is first player not to kneel for anthem since restart

Jonathan Isaac stands for the nationwide anthem prior to the Orlando Magic’s triumph over the Brooklyn Nets

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac ended up being the first NBA player not to kneel throughout the nationwide anthem since the league resumed on Thursday.

Later on Friday San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and assistant coach Becky Hammon likewise stood.

On Thursday all gamers from the 4 groups in action all knelt throughout the pre-match anthem.

Isaac, who selected not to use a Black Lives Matter tee shirt, stated: “Absolutely I believe Black Lives Matter.”

He included: “A lot went into my decision … kneeling or wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt doesn’t go hand in hand in supporting Black lives.”

Isaac had actually informed his team-mates previously in the week of his choice. They all selected to kneel prior to their 128-118 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

“That’s a personal decision,” stated Magic coach SteveClifford “We’re all supporting each other in this. And if guys are not comfortable kneeling and they want to stand, nobody has a problem with that. I support him. His team-mates support him. The organisation supports him. That’s part of living in our country.”

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich stands for the anthem prior to their match versus the Sacramento Kings

Explaining his choice to stand, Popovich, who like Hammon used a Black Lives Matter tee shirt, stated: “I prefer to keep that to myself. Everybody has to make a personal decision. The league has been great about that. Everybody has the freedom to react any way that they want. For whatever reasons that I have, I reacted the way I wanted to.”

Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan included: “(Their decision to stand was) out of a positive side of their heart. Same way we kneel. Don’t take away nothing from those guys.”

Harden and Antetokounmpo star on return

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks have the very best record in the NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Boston Celtics 119-112 in their first video game since the restart.

The Bucks, who are attempting to win their first NBA title since 1971, had the very best record at 53-12 when the league was stopped in March since of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elsewhere James Harden scored 49 points and Russell Westbrook included 31 as the Houston Rockets beat the Dallas Mavericks 153-149 in overtime, regardless of Luka Doncic’s 15 th triple-double of the season as he tape-recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds and 10 helps.