NBA: Michael Porter Jr. says coronavirus ‘is being used for population control … overblown’

He continued: “You’re required to wear masks. And who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You might have to have the vaccine in order to travel. Like that would be crazy.”

Porter, who played college basketball at Missouri, went on to state that he had actually never ever been immunized.

However, according to the school’s website , trainees born after 1956 are needed to “comply with the two-dose MMR Immunization Policy.”

“I’ve never ever been immunized in my life. I’ve never ever had any shots or anything like that. So it might get insane. But it’s absolutely behind whatever that’s going on today and all you might do is relax and enjoy what’s going on.

“Don’t get too emotionally involved. But yeah, I mean it is a serious thing. It is a real thing. But yes, it is being overblown.”

In 48 video games this season, Porter has actually balanced 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 14 minutes per video game. The Nuggets prepared him with the 14 th choice in the 2018 draft however the forward missed out on the whole 2018-19 season due to injury.

The 2019-20 season– which was held off in March– is set to return underway on July 31, with 22 of the 30 NBA groups gathering in Orlando, Florida, to complete the season at the Disney World complex.

Denver starts its reboot season Saturday versus the Miami Heat at the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida.