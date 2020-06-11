NBA may ‘allow players to opt out of season restart’ – reports | NBA News

Not all NBA players are thrilled about the league’s plan to restart action in a central Florida bubble, according to reports.

As a result, the league and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) are working on an agreement to allow players to voluntarily miss out the season’s resumption with no consequences, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

A conference call that featured up to 50 players reportedly saw some of the participants express concern in regards to the protocols surrounding the resumption of play at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Image:

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida pictured following an US lockdown



Especially among players on teams that aren’t considered legitimate threats to reach the NBA Finals, doubts about the plan are surfacing, though they haven’t yet risen to the level of the NBPA seeking any protocol changes, per Wojnarowski.

The sentiment will be driven by concern over both the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Training camp is set to begin in mid-July for the 22 teams which were in playoff position or close to it if the NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

Among the major sticking points could be the fact that visitors won’t be permitted in the “bubble” before end of the first round of the playoffs, nearly seven weeks after players arrive at Disney World, according to the report.

Players who leave the facility reportedly would be subject to a 10-day quarantine upon their return.

Wojnarowski reported that players could undergo a health check to be classified to be at risky of coronavirus, which would grant them permission to stay home. Those without a medical waiver could opt out of the Disney World action by forfeiting their pay for the team’s last eight regular-season games, according to the report.

ESPN cited sources as saying fill-in players could be allowed to compete in Orlando in position of any who opt against appearing.

In addition, any players that are replaced on the roster because of an injury or because they contract the coronavirus reportedly wouldn’t normally be allowed to resume action this season.

