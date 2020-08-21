NBA Lottery Results 2020: Full Selection Order, Analysis and More | Bleacher Report

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be the first string on the clock in the 2020 NBA draft after they won theNo 1 general choice in Thursday’s lottery.

The events in Minneapolis will likely be rather suppressed compared to the response in the Big Easy when the New Orleans Pelicans won the 2019 draft lottery. From the minute the results was available in, Zion Williamson was slotted into the Pelicans’ frontcourt.

The 2020 draft class does not have a comparable agreement finest gamer offered.

With the lottery now total, the preliminary of the draft is set.

(* ) 2020

: NBA Draft-First 1. Round Order

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Chicago Bulls

6. Cleveland Cavaliers

7. Atlanta Hawks

8. Detroit Pistons

9. New York Knicks

10. Washington Wizards

11. Phoenix Suns

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Sacramento Kings

14. New Orleans Pelicans

(through Boston Celtics)Grizzlies 15.

16. Orlando Magic

17. Portland Trail Blazers

(through Minnesota Timberwolves)Nets 18.

Dallas Mavericks 19.

(through 76ers) Brooklyn Nets 20.

Miami Heat 21.

76ers (through Philadelphia) Thunder 22.

(through Denver Nuggets) Rockets 23.

Utah Jazz 24.

(through Milwaukee Bucks)Pacers 25.

(through Oklahoma City Thunder) Nuggets 26.

27. Boston Celtics

(through New York Knicks)Clippers 28.

29.Los Angeles Lakers

Toronto Raptors 30.

(through Boston Celtics)Bucks his newest mock draft,

In …Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman