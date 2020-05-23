NBA legend Patrick Ewing, 57, is hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19

NBA Legend Patrick Ewing has actually been hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19

The Basketball Hall of Famer and also previous New York Knicks facility, 57, was confessed to a Washington, D.C. medical facility Friday night and also is currently alone.

Ewing, that is presently the head trainer of Georgetown University’s basketball group, launched a declaration via the exclusive college verifying his medical diagnosis.

‘ I desire to share that I have actually checked positive for COVID-19 This infection is severe and also ought to not be ignored,’ the declaration checked out.

‘ I desire to urge every person to remain risk-free and also deal with yourselves and also your liked ones. Now even more than ever before, I desire to say thanks to the health care employees and also every person on the cutting edge. I’ll be great and also we will certainly all make it through this.’

NBA Legend Patrick Ewing has actually been hospitalized after testing positive to COVID-19 The previous New York Knicks facility currently functions as the head trainer of Georgetown University’s basketball group. He is imagined on the sidelines of a video game in 2014

Ewing bet the New York Knicks for 15 periods in between 1985 and also1988 He is imagined on court at Madison Square Garden in 1988

Ewing did not divulge when he checked positive to the infection, or where he thinks he got it.

ESPN reports that Ewing is the ‘just participant of the Georgetown males’s basketball program to have actually checked positive for the infection’.

Ewing bet Georgetown himself while he was an university student, prior to he was composed to the NBA in1985

He bet the New York Knicks for 15 periods, where he was an eleven-time all-star.

Ewing likewise won 2 gold medals as a participant of the United States males’s basketball groups at the 1988 and also 1992 Olympic video games.