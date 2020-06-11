NBA Legend Charles Barkley Is Not Down With Defunding Police – ‘Most Cops Do A Fantastic Job’

Charles Barkley offered up thoughts on the present ‘defund police’ craze tearing through leftist America, stating that he didn’t agree because most cops are good cops.

The NBA legend did buy into the need for reforms in an appearance with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Tuesday, but said defunding was a bridge too much.

“We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job, but instead of defunding and all this other stuff, let’s just do police reform,” he advised.

“Everybody should be on board for that whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal.”

“Kneeling has become the big story, instead of police brutality.” NBA legend and basketball hall-of-famer Charles Barkley says that while he supports NFL players who kneel, he feels the conversation needs to move forward from that. pic.twitter.com/qfJguTP3ig — CNN (@CNN) June 9, 2020

Clowns

The former Philadelphia 76er and Phoenix Sun also highlights that the George Floyd case has less regarding race, and much more to do with a fundamental appreciation for a lifetime.

“This is not black or white, this is just about humanity,” Barkley said. “To see a grown man die before our eyes. If you’re not upset by that if you’re white, Jewish, Chinese, anything, there is something wrong with you.”

Much to the media’s dismay, there aren’t very many those who have seen footage of what happened to Floyd and weren’t outraged. If there have been a real race issue in America, support for the officers who have been arrested could be out there. But there isn’t any.

Rarely confused for words, Barkley proceeded to rip politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“The Democrats and the Republicans can’t even talk about police reform,” added Barkley. “That’s the number one thing they should do before they do anything else.”

He described lawmakers as “clowns.”

Bravo, Sir Charles: “We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job, but instead of defunding & all this other stuff, let’s just do police reform. Everybody should be on board for that whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal.” https://t.co/3GjmVxz2Bv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 11, 2020

Republican Reforms

To be fair, the Republican party, spearheaded by efforts from Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), have been drafting police reform legislation.

Scott’s proposal would provide greater funding for human anatomy cameras, require police to report use-of-force to the FBI, and would make lynching a federal hate crime.

The reason we’re not talking about real reform is that, depending on usual, the left has brought a need in this country and run up to now to the extreme with it, that the only thing people can give attention to right now could be the absurd calls to defund police.

Not surprising the final 24 hours have seen lots of “token” “boy” or “you’re being used” in my mentions. Let me get this straight…you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over lots of times, or been speaking out for decades drafting this? — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 10, 2020

Barkley isn’t any fan of President Trump or either political party, but he could be a rare celebrity who speaks his mind after thoughtful consideration of the reality. And that he doesn’t pull any punches.

That’s something all of us need at this time after watching cities and streets burn up in a reaction to the Floyd case. More facts, less rage.